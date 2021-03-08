Financial Contrast: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) versus Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Unico American has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Unico American and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $561.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -68.36% -43.40% -16.62% Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $31.37 million 0.95 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.52 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Unico American on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other miscellaneous risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, consumables, athletic apparel and accessories, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail and other businesses; owns and operates holiday resorts; and develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs. Further, the company provides pet medical insurance and database, media and marketing, and integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as infrastructure services to industries and government; and originates, processes, and distributes pulses, food staples, and food ingredients. It operates approximately 82 toys and baby products stores in Canada. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

