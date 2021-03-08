Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.95 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $385.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.20 million and the lowest is $373.69 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $384.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold a total of 327,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,093 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.