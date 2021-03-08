FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Issued By B. Riley

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report released on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.