Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

