Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.77 ($87.96).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €74.38 ($87.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.51. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.