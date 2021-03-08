Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Iberdrola stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

