Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBNK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.45 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $927.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

