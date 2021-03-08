Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of AY stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

