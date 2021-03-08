Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

