Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

