Short Interest in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Declines By 17.1%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 in the last 90 days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantKwest by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NantKwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NK stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. NantKwest has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.