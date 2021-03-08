Short Interest in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Declines By 17.1%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 in the last 90 days. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantKwest by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NantKwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About NantKwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
