Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

