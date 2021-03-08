Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $38.49 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

