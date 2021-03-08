Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,647

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.58. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

