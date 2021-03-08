Profound Medical’s (PROF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of PROF opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

