Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Decreases By 17.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

