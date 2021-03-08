GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,684 shares of company stock worth $5,198,419 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.
GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
