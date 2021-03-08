GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,684 shares of company stock worth $5,198,419 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

