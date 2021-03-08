HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCHC stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.