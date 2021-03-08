Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

