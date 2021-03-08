Analysts Set Expectations for Pacific Basin Shipping Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Basin Shipping in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of PCFBY opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

