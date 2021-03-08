Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

