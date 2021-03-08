Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$2.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.96.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$246.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

