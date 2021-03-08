Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$1.15 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.82.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

