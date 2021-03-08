Raymond James Boosts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$16.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
TSE:ET opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$16.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.
In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
