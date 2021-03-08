Raymond James Boosts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$16.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:ET opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$16.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

