Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HGV. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $27,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

