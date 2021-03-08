Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.63 ($220.74).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €193.48 ($227.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €196.16 ($230.78).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

