BMO Capital Markets Increases Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

