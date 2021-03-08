Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

POU opened at C$10.93 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

