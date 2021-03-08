CIBC Increases NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.41.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.