Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 8th (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 8th. Shoals Technologies Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Shoals Technologies Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

