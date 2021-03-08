uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. uniQure has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

