Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SEPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Superdry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Superdry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

