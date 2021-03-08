Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

