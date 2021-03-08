Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

