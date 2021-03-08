Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Expands By 37.2%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.98 on Monday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

