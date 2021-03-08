Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 8th

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ITACU stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

