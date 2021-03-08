The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

WEN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

