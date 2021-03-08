B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

BGS stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

