Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $282.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

