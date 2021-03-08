Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.