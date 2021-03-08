American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 97,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

