Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.88 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

