Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE DELL opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.