CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.