Critical Contrast: Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) versus Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

86.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 11.43% 4.89% 0.45% Ohio Valley Banc 15.26% 6.92% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 2.78 $80.03 million $0.96 14.43 Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 2.30 $9.91 million N/A N/A

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Boston Private Financial pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Private Financial and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 41.34%. Given Boston Private Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Private Financial is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Boston Private Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. It operates offices in Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 34 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.