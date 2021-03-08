Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

