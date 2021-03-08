Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,642,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,060,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 418,490 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

