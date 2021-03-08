Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 15th

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:THMAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 15th. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.12 on Monday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

About Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.

