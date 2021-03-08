Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.