Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Hold

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

